All India Football Federation's player status committee has sanctioned a request by four Hyderabad FC players, who had served their respective notices for contract termination due to the club's failures to pay wages on time - says a report by TOI.
ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC Players Granted Permission To Rip Contracts Over Unpaid Wages - Report
The All India Football Federation has allowed Hyderabad FC players to rescind their contracts and join new clubs this month following uncleared dues
The four in question - Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, and Nim Dorjee - had also complained to the player status committee concerning the uncleared dues and have since been granted permission to join new clubs on a free transfer before the end of the month.
The committee, in a meeting on Monday, January 29, had drafted temporary non-objection certificates (NOCs) to formalise the players' request.
“The committee took a decision to give them the NOCs so that their career is not affected,” a senior official claimed in an interview with TOI.
“It’s clear that Hyderabad did not make the monthly payments. Even during the hearing, they only appeared to be buying more time. The committee has ruled in favour of the players.”
On Monday, one of Hyderabad's two remaining foreign players, Petteri Pennanen also announced his decision to rip up his contract over unpaid wages, leaving the team with only captain Joao Victor as an overseas player on the roster. Pennanen confirmed the same via X.
“The last few months have been mentally very difficult and there has been a lot of sleepless nights, but I am really grateful that I have an amazing family and friends supporting. Without them I don’t know if I would have had the strength to push through everything,” he said.
Founded in 2019, the one-time Championship winners are ranked last in the Indian Super League 2023-24 table without a win to their name. They are also currently serving a transfer ban which prohibits them from signing players until they clear the unpaid wages.