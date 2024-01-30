The four in question - Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, and Nim Dorjee - had also complained to the player status committee concerning the uncleared dues and have since been granted permission to join new clubs on a free transfer before the end of the month.

The committee, in a meeting on Monday, January 29, had drafted temporary non-objection certificates (NOCs) to formalise the players' request.