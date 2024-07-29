Indian Men's Archery Team Quarterfinal, Medal Events Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch

Male archers will have the responsibility to shrug off the disappointment of their female counterparts when the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav take field in the quarterfinals of the team archery event on Monday at the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Indian women's archery team was knocked out in the quarterfinal after they were drubbed by the Netherlands.
The men's team, just like their female counterparts, qualified directly to the quarterfinal and their opponent for the round will be known tomorrow.
The team finished third in the ranking round with 2013 points behind South Korea (2049 points) and France (2025 points).
With hopes of a medal riding on them, pressure will be definitely on the Indian trio.
Here is how you can watch the archery men's team events where India looks for a historic Olympic medal.
When is India men's archery team quarterfinal?
Indian men's archery team will be in action from 6:30 PM in the quarterfinals.
If India win the match and go into the final four, the semifinal action will begin from 7:40 PM onwards.
If the Indian trio win the semifinal too, they will enter the final which takes place 8:18 PM onwards. In case they lose in the semifinal, the bronze medal match takes place at 8:40 PM.
Where to watch Indian men's archery team quarterfinal?
The live telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics archery events will be on Sports18 Network TV channel in India. The live streaming of Paris 2024 archery events will be on available on JioCinema in India.