The miseries don't seem to be ending for the Indian women's hockey team yet. After missing the bus for Paris Olympics despite coming agonizingly close to qualifying, Savita Punia and Co have slumped to their third straight loss in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)
India lost 1-2 to China in their opening game, and then were vanquished 3-1 by the Netherlands. This was followed by a dismal 0-3 defeat to Australia, completing a hat-trick of defeats for Janneke Schopman's side.
The beleaguered hosts will now be up against the United States on Friday, February 9, and desperately pushing for a revival in fortunes. They will seek to take advantage of the fact that USA too have been struggling in the tournament so far, and are yet to win a game.
Meanwhile, Savita acknowledged the competitive nature of the tournament and the importance of the upcoming game, stating, “In the FIH Pro League, every game is crucial, and the USA match is no exception. Both teams are hungry for victory, and we are fully aware of the significance of securing our first points.
ALSO READ: India Lack Drag Flickers
Advertisement
"We have analysed our strengths and areas of improvement, and we are ready to implement a strategic approach on the field. Our focus is on playing as a cohesive unit, supporting each other, and executing our game plan effectively,” the India skipper said.
Head-To-Head Record
When it comes to their head-to-head record, the USA hold a statistically advantageous position with 10 victories in 16 clashes, while the Indian team has secured four wins, with two matches ending in a draw.
Advertisement
Squads
India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
United States: Abigail Tamer, Meredith Sholder, Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Olivia Bent-Cole, Megan Rodgers, Jillian Wolgemuth, Brooke Deerdine, Madeleine Zimmer, Amanda Golini, Ashley Hoffman, Saane Carls, Fusine Govaert, Linnea Gonzales, Elizabeth Yeager, Josie Hollamon, Leah Crouse, Alexandra Hammel, Jacqueline Sumfest, Kelee Lepage, Karlie Kisha, Hope Rose, Emma Deberdine, Mia Abello, Bethany Dykema, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Jennifer Rizzo.
Advertisement
When will the India vs USA, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs USA, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Advertisement
Where will the India vs USA, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.