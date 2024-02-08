The miseries don't seem to be ending for the Indian women's hockey team yet. After missing the bus for Paris Olympics despite coming agonizingly close to qualifying, Savita Punia and Co have slumped to their third straight loss in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)

India lost 1-2 to China in their opening game, and then were vanquished 3-1 by the Netherlands. This was followed by a dismal 0-3 defeat to Australia, completing a hat-trick of defeats for Janneke Schopman's side.