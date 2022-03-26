India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2022: IND A Win Away From Semis

Mithali Raj's India take on South Africa On Sunday with the Proteas already in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals. South Africa have been dominant against Indian women, winning four of their last five meetings, all in India in March 2021. Earlier on Sunday in Wellington, a resurgent England face Bangladesh. Defending champions England will be in the semis if they win the game. If they lose they have to wish for India's defeat to qualify for the next stage. The IND-W vs SA-W match will be the last of the group games in the Women's World Cup. Follow live cricket score of India women vs South Africa women. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | IPL 2022)

The Indian women's cricket team (six points) currently sits fifth, outside the qualification spots on NRR behind England. If India can defeat South Africa, they will leapfrog West Indies (seven points from seven matches) and move into the semi-finals.

In the unlikely event of Bangladesh upsetting England, India can even afford to lose against SA.

India won their last match against Bangladesh by 42 runs. In that game, the top three of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia all made 30 or more as India’s top order finally began to click just in time for their crunch match against South Africa.

While India are trending in the right direction, South Africa have experienced a dip in form after winning their opening four games.

The Proteas suffered their first defeat of the tournament against Australia as their bowlers could not prevent the No.1-ranked side chasing down 272 to win.

Rain then washed out their match against the West Indies but not before South Africa had been reduced to 22 for four inside six overs before recovering to add 39 more when the heavens opened.