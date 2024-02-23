IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Debutant Akash Deep Scalps Two In An Over To Leave England Reeling- Watch

Bengal pacer Akash Deep became the 313th player for India represent in Test match cricket as he was handed his international cap ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi against England. The 27-year-old replaced pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has left out to manage workload and was given a rest by the BCCI. India had only made one change coming into the fourth Test. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
Who Is Indian Debutant Akash Deep?
Born in Bihar's Dehri, Deep moved to Bengal in search of cricketing opportunities and success despite his father's disapproval. The right-arm-pacer made his FC debut in 2019, in a Ranji Trophy match against Andhra at Eden Gardens.
The 27-year-old entered the fourth India vs England Test match with 104 First-Class wickets in 30 matches. In List A, the right-arm pacer has 42 wickets in 28 matches.
The Durgapur resident has also played in the lucrative Indian Premier League, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in seven matches. He has six wickets with best figures of 3/45. Also a handy lower-order batter, he has one FC fifty.
Crawley was seemingly bowled by Akash Deep in his second over however, the umpires ruled it as a no ball. However, that did not deter the 27-year-old as he sent back Duckett the next over and scalped the wicket of Ollie Pope in the very same over, to give the hosts the edge in the fourth Test.
He later went on to dismiss the in-form Zak Crawley for 43 with a ball that kept low and nip back in to dislodge his stumps.
Watch the video here:
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.