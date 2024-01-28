Hardly anybody saw it coming. Hours ago, before the start of the fourth day, India were ahead of the game and fancied to chase down whatever target that would come their way, if not bowl England out before that. But strange are the ways of cricket. Ben Stokes and Co made Bazball work, even on a wearing, turning Hyderabad track. And then debutant Tom Hartley weaved his magic with the ball. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Chasing a tricky target of 231 runs, India were out-spun by the left-arm wizardry of Hartley. The 25-year-old claimed seven wickets as India were bowled out for 202 in the fourth innings, slumping to a 28-run defeat. This was India's first-ever Test loss at home after taking a first-innings lead of more than 100 runs.