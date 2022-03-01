Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
India Vs Denmark, Davis Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Where To See Live - Full Schedule

The India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2022 World Group play-off tie will be played at the Delhi Gymkhana. Watch live on SONY.

India and Denmark will clash in a Davis Cup World Group play-off tie. Watch IND vs DEN live. AITA Twitter

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:08 pm

Public broadcaster Doordarshan, who normally live broadcasts India's Davis Cup matches at home, will not be showing the India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2022 World Group play-off match this time. (More Tennis News)

Doordarshan, which has very little rights of big tickets events, has lost out to private broadcasters SONY, which will now show the IND vs DEN match to be played at Delhi Gymkhana on March 4 and 5. The Davis Cup tie can be seen live on TV. Live streaming will be available on digital devices.

The live coverage of the Davis Cup tie can be seen on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD (English) channels on March 4, 2022, from 10:30 am (IST) and 9:45 am on March 5, 2022. Live streaming will be available on the premium OTT channel SonyLIV.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), as part of the deal signed with the All India Tennis Association, will broadcast the Davis Cup tie across India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as live-stream the tournament on their premium OTT platform, SonyLIV. 

On Delhi Gymkhana's, India enter the game as favourites due to home ground (grasscourt) advantage as well as Denmark’s current position on the points table.

Rohit Rajpal is the non-playing captain of the Indian team while Zeeshan Ali is the coach. The team comprises Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan.

Denmark will feature Mikael Torpegaard, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard and Elmer Moller. Meanwhile, India will bank on the advantage as the visiting side's top-ranked player Holger Rune has already pulled out of the two-day rubber. 

World No.90 Rune, the winner of the 2019 French Open boys’ singles title, was expected to spearhead the Danish challenge against India but in his absence, seasoned doubles player Frederik Nielsen will take the responsibility.

Nielsen has achieved a career-high ranking of 17 in doubles.

