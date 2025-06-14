Sports

India 2-3 Australia, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue Suffer Fifth Straight Defeat In Europe

India faced yet another heartbreak in their FIH Pro League European campaign, losing 2-3 to Australia in Antwerp on Saturday. This was their fifth straight defeat, following back-to-back losses to Argentina. Led by Hardik in the absence of the injured Harmanpreet Singh, the Men in Blue made a promising start, with Abhishek scoring twice (8', 35') to give them a 2-0 lead. However, Australia bounced back in the second half with goals from Nathan Ephraums (42'), Joel Rintala (56'), and Tom Craig (60') to snatch victory.

FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Tom Craig, center, is congratulated after scoring the winning goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

1/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia
FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Tim Brand, left, takes a shot on goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

2/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: AUS vs IND
FIH Hockey Pro League: IND vs AUS | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Tom Craig celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

3/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: IND vs AUS
FIH Hockey Pro League: AUS vs IND | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Tom Craig, center, scores during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

4/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

India's Sumit, left, and India's Jurgraj Singh, right, fight for the ball with Australia's Ky Willott, center, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

5/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia
FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Ky Willott, left, tries to control the ball while being defended by India's Jurgraj Singh, second left, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

6/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: AUS vs IND
FIH Hockey Pro League: IND vs AUS | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

India's Sumit, left, fights for the ball with Australia's Davis Atkin during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

7/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: IND vs AUS
FIH Hockey Pro League: AUS vs IND | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's James Collins, center right, takes a shot on goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

8/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Australia's Joel Rintala, center, fights for the ball with India's Yashdeep Siwach, left, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

9/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: India Vs Australia
FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia vs India | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

India's Sumit, left, fights for the ball with Australia's Tim Brand during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

10/10
FIH Hockey Pro League: AUS vs IND
FIH Hockey Pro League: IND vs AUS | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

India's Abhishek, center right, is congratulated after scoring the opening goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

