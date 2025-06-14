Australia's Tom Craig, center, is congratulated after scoring the winning goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
Australia's Tim Brand, left, takes a shot on goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
India's Sumit, left, and India's Jurgraj Singh, right, fight for the ball with Australia's Ky Willott, center, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
Australia's Ky Willott, left, tries to control the ball while being defended by India's Jurgraj Singh, second left, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
India's Sumit, left, fights for the ball with Australia's Davis Atkin during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
Australia's James Collins, center right, takes a shot on goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
Australia's Joel Rintala, center, fights for the ball with India's Yashdeep Siwach, left, during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
India's Sumit, left, fights for the ball with Australia's Tim Brand during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
India's Abhishek, center right, is congratulated after scoring the opening goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League game between Australia and India at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.