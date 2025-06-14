Sports

India 2-3 Australia, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue Suffer Fifth Straight Defeat In Europe

India faced yet another heartbreak in their FIH Pro League European campaign, losing 2-3 to Australia in Antwerp on Saturday. This was their fifth straight defeat, following back-to-back losses to Argentina. Led by Hardik in the absence of the injured Harmanpreet Singh, the Men in Blue made a promising start, with Abhishek scoring twice (8', 35') to give them a 2-0 lead. However, Australia bounced back in the second half with goals from Nathan Ephraums (42'), Joel Rintala (56'), and Tom Craig (60') to snatch victory.