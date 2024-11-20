Sports

India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics

India won their third Women’s Asian Champions Trophy  as well as their second consecutive title after Deepika’s strike gave them a 1-0 victory in the final against China at Rajgir in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20. India have now joined South Korea as the three-time winners after an unbeaten run in the tournament, keeping six clean sheets in seven games. Deepika also scored her 11th goal of the competition. 

China vs India Final Hockey Match
India vs China Final Hockey Match | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

India vs China Final Hockey Match
China vs India Final Hockey Match | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian players acknowledge fans after winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar. India beat China 1-0 in the final.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy final: China vs India
Women's Asian Champions Trophy final: India vs China | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian players celebrate after winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar. India beat China 1-0 in the final.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy final: India vs China
Women's Asian Champions Trophy final: China vs India | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
India's Deepika, 55, takes a shot during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final hockey match between India and China, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

China vs India Hockey Final
India vs China Hockey Final | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final hockey match between India and China, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

India vs China Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
India's Sharmila Devi, left, and China's Wenjan Xu vie for the ball during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final hockey match between India and China, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

