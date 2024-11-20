Sports

India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics

India won their third Women’s Asian Champions Trophy as well as their second consecutive title after Deepika’s strike gave them a 1-0 victory in the final against China at Rajgir in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20. India have now joined South Korea as the three-time winners after an unbeaten run in the tournament, keeping six clean sheets in seven games. Deepika also scored her 11th goal of the competition.