The Indian men's cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series, a week after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ends. The series will be played between July 6 and 14, and all the games will be played in Harare, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Tuesday, February 6. (More Cricket News)
Four out of the five games will be day fixtures, beginning at 1pm local time. The third T20I, the only night match, will begin at 6pm.
"The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards," a ZC statement read.
ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India's influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again.
"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game."
The last time India visited Zimbabwe was in August 2022, when they played three ODIs and won the series 3-0. Since then, the two teams have met only once across formats, at the T20 World Cup in Australia the same year. In all, the two teams have played eight T20Is against each other, with India winning six of them.
BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said: "The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.
"Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable.
"Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage."
Schedule
1st T20I: July 6
2nd T20I: July 7
3rd T20I: July 10
4th T20I: July 13
5th T20I: July 14
Venue: Harare Sports Club