The Indian men's cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series, a week after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ends. The series will be played between July 6 and 14, and all the games will be played in Harare, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Tuesday, February 6. (More Cricket News)

Four out of the five games will be day fixtures, beginning at 1pm local time. The third T20I, the only night match, will begin at 6pm.