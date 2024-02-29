None of the medallists at the Asian meet, or other fancied athletes like long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the global event. But Jeswin and Praveen will both eye impressive outings in the lead-up to other major events.

For Jeswin, the Worlds meet offers a golden opportunity to make the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cut, and he will be striving hard to achieve that mark.

The previous edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships took place in Belgrade, Serbia in 2022. Three Indians - Murali Sreeshankar, Dutee Chand and Tajinderpal Singh Toor had taken part in the meet. But they could not garner any medals.