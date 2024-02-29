After a fruitful outing at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, the Indian contingent now sets it sights on the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, between March 1 and 3. (More Athletics News)
India had signed off their campaign at the Asian Indoor Championships with four medals - three gold and one silver. Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and middle-distance runner Harmilan Bains ended on the top of the podium, while Ankita secured a silver in the women's 3000m race.
While the Indian contingent at the Asian meet in in Tehran, Iran, was 13-strong, only two athletes from the country will be participating at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 - long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel.
None of the medallists at the Asian meet, or other fancied athletes like long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the global event. But Jeswin and Praveen will both eye impressive outings in the lead-up to other major events.
For Jeswin, the Worlds meet offers a golden opportunity to make the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cut, and he will be striving hard to achieve that mark.
The previous edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships took place in Belgrade, Serbia in 2022. Three Indians - Murali Sreeshankar, Dutee Chand and Tajinderpal Singh Toor had taken part in the meet. But they could not garner any medals.
Indian Athletes' Schedule
Men's long jump final (Jeswin Aldrin in action): Saturday, March 2, 3:30pm IST
Men's triple jump final (Praveen Chithravel in action): Sunday, March 3, 1:10am IST (late Saturday night)
Live Streaming Details
The World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 can be live streamed for free on the Inside Track channel on the World Athletics website.