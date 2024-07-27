Sports

India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Shooters Eye First Medal; India Vs New Zealand In Men's Hockey

India's shooting contingent will be in focus as they eye for the country's first medal at the 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol events. Later on, the lens will fall on the men's hockey team as they take on New Zealand in their opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
27 July 2024
27 July 2024
Sandeep Singh NRAI
Welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The shooting contingent will be in focus with India looking for their first medal in the 10m Air Rifle with Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh. In the 10m air pistol events, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will be in action. Later on in the day, the men’s hockey team will be in action as they take on New Zealand. Follow the live updates from Day 1 of the Olympic Games in Paris, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Tally After Five!

Total Score after five shots - 113.8

Elavenil Valarivan - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9

Sandeep Singh - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4

Tally After Three!

Total Score after three shots - 62.4

Ramita Jindal - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4

Arjun Babuta - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5

And We're Off!

The qualification round kick-off in Paris. Sandeep Singh has 10.8 in his first. Elavenil, on the other hand, is yet to take her first.

Qualification World Record Score?

India holds the qualification World Record at 635.8 in Cairo, Egypt.

Get. Set. Shoot?

Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will be the first two Indians in action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Elavenil Valarivan as well as Sandeep Singh will also be taking part.

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024

Shooting: July 27

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2:00pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4:00pm IST).

