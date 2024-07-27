India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Shooters Eye First Medal; India Vs New Zealand In Men's Hockey

Tally After Five!
Total Score after five shots - 113.8
Elavenil Valarivan - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9
Sandeep Singh - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4
Tally After Three!
Total Score after three shots - 62.4
Ramita Jindal - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4
Arjun Babuta - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5
And We're Off!
The qualification round kick-off in Paris. Sandeep Singh has 10.8 in his first. Elavenil, on the other hand, is yet to take her first.
Qualification World Record Score?
India holds the qualification World Record at 635.8 in Cairo, Egypt.
Get. Set. Shoot?
Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will be the first two Indians in action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Elavenil Valarivan as well as Sandeep Singh will also be taking part.
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024
Shooting: July 27
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).
10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2:00pm IST).
10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4:00pm IST).