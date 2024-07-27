India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Shooters Eye First Medal; India Vs New Zealand In Men's Hockey

Sandeep Singh NRAI

Welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The shooting contingent will be in focus with India looking for their first medal in the 10m Air Rifle with Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh. In the 10m air pistol events, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will be in action. Later on in the day, the men’s hockey team will be in action as they take on New Zealand. Follow the live updates from Day 1 of the Olympic Games in Paris, right here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2024, 12:44:16 pm IST Tally After Five! Total Score after five shots - 113.8 Elavenil Valarivan - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9 Sandeep Singh - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4

27 Jul 2024, 12:38:39 pm IST Tally After Three! Total Score after three shots - 62.4 Ramita Jindal - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4 Arjun Babuta - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5

27 Jul 2024, 12:35:53 pm IST And We're Off! The qualification round kick-off in Paris. Sandeep Singh has 10.8 in his first. Elavenil, on the other hand, is yet to take her first.

27 Jul 2024, 12:33:48 pm IST Qualification World Record Score? India holds the qualification World Record at 635.8 in Cairo, Egypt.

27 Jul 2024, 12:19:58 pm IST Get. Set. Shoot? Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will be the first two Indians in action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Elavenil Valarivan as well as Sandeep Singh will also be taking part.