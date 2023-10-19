India At Asian Para Games 2023, Live Streaming: Complete Daily Schedule, When And Where To Watch - TV Channels, Online Platforms

The fourth edition of the Asian Para Games will run from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, China. Organised by the Asian Paralympic Committee, these Games are for athletes with disabilities and are recognised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The Asian Para Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China as they run parallel to the Asian Games. Asian Para Games are the second-largest event after the Paralympic Games. (Indian Contingent | Sports News)

The Asian Para Games 2022 was scheduled to be held from October 9 to 15, 2022, but was postponed due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

The first edition of the Asian Para Games was held in 2010, in Guangzhou, China, and ever since, the Games have travelled to cities such as Incheon, South Korea, in 2014 and then made their way to Jakarta-Palembang in 2018. In the Para Asian Games' history, there have been 44 participating nations, with the most notable ones being China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, and Pakistan, among others.

The fourth edition of the Para Asian Games will see 566 gold medal events across 22 sports (in 24 disciplines) which will be split into multiple events.

On the Indian front, 309 athletes will participate in the Asian Para Games 2023 including 196 men and 113 women. India will be competing in 17 disciplines, which also includes five sports -- Canoeing, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo -- for the first time.

Here are the complete daily schedule, broadcast and live streaming details for the Asian Para Games 2023:

When will the Asian Para Games 2023 begin?

The Para Asian Games 2023 will begin from October 22 and will end on October 28, with an opening ceremony that will officially kick-start the event.

Where will the Asian Para Games 2023 be held?

The Asian Para Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Which is the main venue for the Asian Para Games 2023?

The main venue for the Asian Para Games 2023 will be the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

How many countries will participate at the Asian Para Games 2023?

A total of 43 countries will be participating at the Asian Para Games 2023.



What is the schedule for the Asian Para Games 2023?

Following is the schedule for the Asian Para Games 2023 -

As approved by the Asian Paralympic Committee, the General Competition Schedule Version 3.0 (Bilingual version) of the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou was released.#Hangzhou #AsianParaGames #HangzhouAsianParaGames #4thAsianParaGames #Schedule@Paralympics

@asianparalympic pic.twitter.com/bnw9B5UbI8 — The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou Official (@19thAGofficial) October 13, 2023

Where will the Asian Para Games 2023 be broadcast live in India?

The Asian Para Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Though, the news is yet not confirmed from the Network's end.

Where to livestream the Asian Para Games 2023 in India?

The Asian Para Games 2023 can be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website.