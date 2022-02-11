IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli’s rough patch with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies continued as the former captain was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the third and final game on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After scores of 8 and 18 in the first two ODIs, Virat Kohli came to the crease on Friday in the fourth over just after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal off Alzarri Joseph. Kohli left the first ball that was going outside off before trying to nudge the next down the leg side only to edge it to Shai Hope behind the stumps.

This is the second time in the ongoing ODI series that Alzarri Joseph has dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over. Joseph did it in the first ODI too when he got both the batsmen in the 14th over.

Kohli ended the ODI series with just 26 runs and is also the second-lowest he has ever scored in a three-match bilateral ODI series. This is also the first time since 2012-13, Kohli has fallen to such a low in an ODI series.

In 2012-13 against Pakistan, Kohli managed only 13 runs in three innings averaging 4.33. Kohli’s two-ball duck on Friday is also his 15th in the format, surpassing former batters Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina among India’s top-order batters (1-7) with most ducks in ODIs.

Kohli now stands fourth in this unwanted list, which is topped by Sachin Tendulkar (20), followed by Yuvraj Singh (18) and Sourav Ganguly (16). Overall, Kohli stands one behind Ricky Ponting's unwanted highest tally of 16.

This is also the second time Kohli has been dismissed for a duck against West Indies in ODIs in his career so far. The last time Kohli got out without scoring against West Indies was in 2019 in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Kohli's dismissal for a duck has triggered a meme fest on social media. “From one century per series to one duck per series. Virat Kohli has came a long way in his career,” a user wrote.

