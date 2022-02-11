Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

This is the second time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in an ODI against West Indies. The last time Kohli got out without scoring against West Indies was in 2019 in Visakhapatnam.  

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed for a duck against West Indies in 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad. (Ph ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 3:45 pm

Virat Kohli’s rough patch with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies continued as the former captain was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the third and final game on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Live | Scorecard | News

After scores of 8 and 18 in the first two ODIs, Virat Kohli came to the crease on Friday in the fourth over just after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal off Alzarri Joseph. Kohli left the first ball that was going outside off before trying to nudge the next down the leg side only to edge it to Shai Hope behind the stumps.

Related stories

Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI Third ODI Live

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Greats Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

IND Vs WI: West Indies Make A Rare Record Against India In Ahmedabad – Statistical Highlights

This is the second time in the ongoing ODI series that Alzarri Joseph has dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over. Joseph did it in the first ODI too when he got both the batsmen in the 14th over.

Kohli ended the ODI series with just 26 runs and is also the second-lowest he has ever scored in a three-match bilateral ODI series. This is also the first time since 2012-13, Kohli has fallen to such a low in an ODI series.

In 2012-13 against Pakistan, Kohli managed only 13 runs in three innings averaging 4.33. Kohli’s two-ball duck on Friday is also his 15th in the format, surpassing former batters Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina among India’s top-order batters (1-7) with most ducks in ODIs.

Kohli now stands fourth in this unwanted list, which is topped by Sachin Tendulkar (20), followed by Yuvraj Singh (18) and Sourav Ganguly (16). Overall, Kohli stands one behind Ricky Ponting's unwanted highest tally of 16.

This is also the second time Kohli has been dismissed for a duck against West Indies in ODIs in his career so far. The last time Kohli got out without scoring against West Indies was in 2019 in Visakhapatnam.  

Meanwhile, Kohli's dismissal for a duck has triggered a meme fest on social media. “From one century per series to one duck per series. Virat Kohli has came a long way in his career,” a user wrote.

Tags

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Alzarri Joseph
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

FIH Men's Pro Hockey League: Unbeaten India Face South Africa

FIH Men's Pro Hockey League: Unbeaten India Face South Africa

IND Women Vs NZ Women, ODI Series, Live Streaming: Where To See New Zealand Vs India Matches Live

NZ-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: India Women Aim To Sort Combination Ahead Of World Cup

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 17 Live

IPL 2022: What Makes David Warner The Most Sought-After In Mega Player Auction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival