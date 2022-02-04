Friday, Feb 04, 2022
IND Vs WI: T20I Series To Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said the BCCI doesn’t want to risk the health of players by allowing spectators inside stadium.

Sourav Ganguly said that players' safety against COVID remains primary concern for BCCI. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 4:57 pm

The upcoming three T20Is between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens will be taking place behind closed doors despite the West Bengal government allowing a 75% capacity of spectators in the stadium, confirmed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (More Cricket News)

India’s T20I series against West Indies starts on February 16 after the conclusion of ODIs between the sides. While the 50-over games in Ahmedabad were set to be played behind closed doors, the T20Is at Eden Gardens were expected to invite crowd given the latest notification issued by the West Bengal government regarding COVID-19.

“Let me put this on record. We are not allowing spectators at the Eden Gardens for the three T20 Internationals. There will not be any tickets for general public. The only people allowed are CAB officials and representatives of the various units,” Ganguly told PTI.

A day before, four members of Indian team alongside three support staff were found to have contracted COVID-19. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini (reserve player) were the players who tested positive for the virus ahead of games against West Indies.

Ganguly mentioned that the health of players is what a primary concern for BCCI. He added the board doesn’t want to risk the health of players by allowing spectators inside stadium.

“In these times, we can't risk the health of the players by allowing spectators. No tickets for the stands of Life or Associate members will be issued. Obviously, we have the clearance of West Bengal government but BCCI doesn't want to risk the health safety of players,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI president assured that the year 2023 will have a full-fledged Women’s IPL.

“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL,” he said.

