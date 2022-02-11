IND Vs WI: KL Rahul, Axar Patel Ruled Out Of India’s T20I Series Against West Indies In Kolkata

India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the T20 International series against West Indies starting in Kolkata from February 16, the BCCI said in a media release on Friday.

“Vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played in Kolkata from 16th February, 2022,” BCCI said. The Board has named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.

“Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19,” the BCCI statement added.

“They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury.” India will play three T20 Internationals against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.