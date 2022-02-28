Monday, Feb 28, 2022
IND Vs SL: India Join Afghanistan, Romania For Most Consecutive T20 Wins – Statistical Highlights

India’s 3-0 T20 series win against Sri Lanka on Sunday was their third consecutive series win since November last year. India defeated New Zealand and West Indies by identical 3-0 margins.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and Shreyas Iyer share a laugh after India's T20 series win. BCCI

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 1:06 pm

India equalled the record of 12 successive T20 Internationals after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final match of the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday. It was India’s 12th successive victory in T20s.

Afghanistan and Romania also won the same numbers of successive T20 Internationals before India. Afghanistan won 12 successive T20s between February 5, 2018 and September 15, 2019. Romania won the same numbers of T20s between October 17, 2020 and September 5, 2021. 

After losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai’s T20 World Cup match on October 31, 2021, India beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia once and Sri Lanka, and New Zealand and West Indies thrice each.

The 3-0 clean sweep was India’s second against Sri Lanka and seventh overall in the three-match series. They also beat the Islanders 3-0 also at home in 2017-18. The clean sweep against Sri Lanka is also India’s third successive in the shorter version of the game.

The Men in Blue also beat New Zealand and West Indies by 3-0 in the same margin. Shreyas Iyer became the second Indian and fifth batter overall to make three 50-plus scores in three T20-match series. The right-hander remained unbeaten in all three games.

Iyer scored 57, 74 and 73 in the first, second, and third games respectively. India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Colin Monro, Australian David Warner, and West Indian Nicolas Pooran were the other four batters to achieve this feat.

Most Consecutive T20I Wins

Wins-Team-Team Period

12-Afghanistan-05-02-2018 to 15-09-2019

12-India-03-11-2021 to 27-02-2022

12-Romania-17-10-2020 to 05-09-2021

11-Afghanistan-27-03-2016 to 12-03-2017

11-Uganda-11-09-2021 to 22-10-2021

India’s Clean Sweeps In 3-Match T20 Series

Margin-Opponent-Venue-Season

3-0-Australia-Australia-2015-16

3-0-Sri Lanka-India-2017-18

3-0-West Indies-India-2018-19

3-0-West Indies-USA/West Indies-2019

3-0-New Zealand-India-2021-22

3-0-West Indies-India-2021-22

3-0-Sri Lanka-India-2021-22

Three 50-Plus Scores In 3-Match T-20 Series

Batter-Series-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Avg-H.S S/R 100 50

Virat Kohli (IND)-Vs AUS-in 2015-16-3-3-2-199-199.00-90*-160.48-0-3

Colin Munro (NZ)-Vs WI-in 2017-18-3-3-0-223-74.33-104-197.34-1-2

David Warner (AUS)-Vs SL-in 2019-20-3-3-3-217-0-100*-147.61-1-2

Nicholas Pooran (WI)-Vs IND-in-2022-3-3-0-184-61.33-62-140.45-0-3

Shreyas Iyer (IND)-Vs SL-in 2022-3-3-3-204-0-74*-174.35-0-3

Sri Lanka's Tour Of India 2022 India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Cricket Dharamsala
