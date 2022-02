IND Vs SL: Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne In Sri Lanka Test Squad For India Series

The 18-member Sri Lanka Test squad reached Dharamsala on Friday for the two-match series against India starting March 4 in Mohali. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka Cricket took to Twitter to share photos of the team's departure. Their T20 International team, led by Dasun Shanaka are already in Dharamsala for Saturday's second match.

Members of the Sri Lanka Test Squad left the country early this morning to take part in the 02 match Test series vs India. 🛫#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/2ngFW6NLDM — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan selectors picked the squad for the Test series, which will also feature a pink ball match in Bengaluru.

Led by Dimuth Karunaratne, the Test squad features veterans such as Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal.

Meanwhile, senior batter Kusal Mendis and spinner Maheesh Theekshana have been ruled out of the last two T20Is with the latter going back home owing to a hamstring injury.

Kusal is, however, going to stay back as he is part of the Test squad and will be added subject to fitness.

Niroshan Dickwella, who recently came out of suspension for bio-bubble breach in England last year, has been drafted into the T20 squad along with Dananjaya de Silva, both of whom, are also a part of the Test squad.

The 18-member squad approved by Sri Lanka's Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, who incidentally is son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also has all-rounder Ramesh Mendis.

Curiously, the SLC stated that Mendis would not be playing due to an injury, but did not say why his name was a part of the squad despite his unavailability.

It also said that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, "will return home".

The Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis (will not take part due to an injury), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

(With PTI inputs)