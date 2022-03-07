Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: India Release Kuldeep Yadav As Axar Patel Returns - Check Updated Squad

Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test in February 2021, against England at Chennai. He has taken 26 wickets in seven Tests.

IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: India Release Kuldeep Yadav As Axar Patel Returns - Check Updated Squad
Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut in 2017. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 2:54 pm

India have released left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, which starts Saturday (March 12). He has been replaced by Axar Patel in the 18-man squad. (More Cricket News)

Kuldeep, 27, was one of the four spinners besides Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravindra Ashwin and Jayant Yadav, in the squad named for the first Test in Mohali, which India won by innings and 222 runs. Kuldeep failed to make the XI but Jadeja, Ashwin and Jayant featured in the match.

Kuldeep played in the third T20I against Sri Lanka Dharamsala on February 27, but he hasn't played a Test for more than a year. His last Test outing was against England at Chennai in February 2021. He has taken 26 wickets in seven Tests.

Related stories

Kuldeep Yadav Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

SL vs IND: Venkatapathy Raju Says, Kuldeep Yadav Has To Find Solution To Get Back To Form

Harbhajan Singh Backs Kuldeep Yadav, Says He Doesn't See Anything Wrong With Chinaman Bowler

"Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," PTI reported quoting a BCCI source. "Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released."

The BCCI had earlier said that Patel, 28, was "undergoing his rehab and is not available for selection for the first Test. He will be assessed later to ascertain his selection for the second Test."

He has since recovered and already joined the squad in Mohali. The Indian team is expected to reach Bangalore on Wednesday for the Day-Night Test.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Sri Lanka's Tour Of India Bengaluru Test Day-Night Test Mohali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gen-Z Investors Moving Towards Digital Gold

Gen-Z Investors Moving Towards Digital Gold

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India