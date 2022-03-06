IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes India's Second Highest Wicket-taker

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the second most successful Test wicket-taker for India. The off-spinner achieved the feat with the wicket of Charith Asalanka on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

With his third scalp in the Sri Lankan second innings, the 35-year-old overtook legendary pacer and former India captain Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps. Kapil had played 131 matches.

Ashwin, who reached the landmark in his 85th match, is now only behind Anil Kumble's 619 scalps. The legendary leg spinner, who played 132 Test, is fourth in the all-time list, behind fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and pacer James Anderson (640).

Ashwin is now ninth in that list. Ahead of him are Dale Steyn (439), Courtney Walsh (519), Stuart Broad (537) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Ashwin began the match with 430 scalps and claimed two wickets in the first innings, registering figures of 2/49, as India took a mammoth 400-run lead. Ashwin also scored 61 runs with the bat.

Only four Indian bowlers -- Kumble, Ashwin, Kapil and Harbhajan Singh -- have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

India, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 175 not out and Rishabh Pant's 96, declared their first innings on 574/8 in 129.2 overs.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 174 in 65 overs with Jadeja claiming a five-wicket haul (5/41).

India then enforced the follow-on and clean up Sri Lanka for 178 in 60 overs to win the match by an innings and 222 runs.