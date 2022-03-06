Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes India's Second Highest Wicket-taker

Ravi Ashwin overtook Kapil Dev's 434 Test wickets on Day 3 of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test. Anil Kumble leads the Indian chart with 619 scalps.

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes India's Second Highest Wicket-taker
Ravichandran Ashwin now has 436 wickets in 85 matches. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 4:37 pm

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the second most successful Test wicket-taker for India. The off-spinner achieved the feat with the wicket of Charith Asalanka on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: No More ‘Mankad’? Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin To Play Together

ICC Test Team Of The Year 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant Included

Cricket Australia Test XI Of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin Among Four Indians

With his third scalp in the Sri Lankan second innings, the 35-year-old overtook legendary pacer and former India captain Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps. Kapil had played 131 matches.

Ashwin, who reached the landmark in his 85th match, is now only behind Anil Kumble's 619 scalps. The legendary leg spinner, who played 132 Test, is fourth in the all-time list, behind fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and pacer James Anderson (640).

Ashwin is now ninth in that list. Ahead of him are Dale Steyn (439), Courtney Walsh (519), Stuart Broad (537) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Ashwin began the match with 430 scalps and claimed two wickets in the first innings, registering figures of 2/49, as India took a mammoth 400-run lead. Ashwin also scored 61 runs with the bat.

Only four Indian bowlers -- Kumble, Ashwin, Kapil and Harbhajan Singh -- have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

India, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 175 not out and Rishabh Pant's 96, declared their first innings on 574/8 in 129.2 overs.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 174 in 65 overs with Jadeja claiming a five-wicket haul (5/41).

India then enforced the follow-on and clean up Sri Lanka for 178 in 60 overs to win the match by an innings and 222 runs.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Ravichandran Ashwin Kapil Dev Anil Kumble India's Highest Test Wicket Taker Indian National Cricket Team Sri Lankan National Cricket Team Cricket Record Mohali Test
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy