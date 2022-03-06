IND Vs SL, 1st Test: India Register Fifth Biggest Victory - Stats Highlights

India recorded their second biggest win over Sri Lanka by winning the first Test match by an innings and 222 runs on the third day of the first Test match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Sunday (March 6). An innings and 239 runs victory at Nagpur in November 2017 is India’s biggest win over Sri Lanka in Tests.

It was also India’s fifth-biggest victory in Tests after an innings and 272 runs victory over West Indies at Rajkot in 2018-19, an innings and 262 runs win over Afghanistan at Hyderabad in June 2018, an innings and 239 runs win over Bangladesh at Mirpur, Dhaka in 2006-07 and an innings and 239 victory over Sri Lanka at Nagpur in 2017-18.

This defeat was also Sri Lanka’s third-biggest defeat in Tests after an innings and 239 runs defeat against India at Nagpur in 2017-18 and an innings and 229 runs loss against South Africa at Cape Town in 2000-01.

** Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalp to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game, reaching the mark in his 85th match. Kapil Dev had managed the feat in 131 matches. The legendary Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps.

** Ravindra Jadeja became only the sixth man to score 150 or more and take a five-for in the same Test. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler took five wickets for 41 runs in Sri Lankan second innings after scoring an unbeaten 175 in India’s first innings.

** Ravindra Jadeja, who ended one wicket short of becoming the first man to score 150 or more in a Test innings and take 10 wickets in the same match, ended his third straight Mohali Test as the Player of the Match. After scoring 175 not out, he took nine wickets -- 5/41 in the first innings and 4/46 in the second.

** Rohit Sharma became the 10th Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Polly Umrigar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and Ajinkya Rahane to win his first Test match as captain. He led India for the first time after playing 43 Tests.

INDIA’S BIGGEST WINS IN TESTS

(Margin - Opponent - Venue - Season)

Innings & 272 runs - West Indies - Rajkot - 2018-19;

Innings & 262 runs - Afghanistan - Bengaluru - 2018;

Innings & 239 runs - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 2006-07;

Innings & 239 runs - Sri Lanka - Nagpur - 2017-18;

Innings & 222 runs - Sri Lanka - Mohali - 2021-22.

SRI LANKA’S BIGGEST DEFEATS IN TESTS

(Margin - Opponent - Venue - Season)

Innings & 239 runs - India - Nagpur - 2017-18;

Innings & 229 runs - South Africa - Cape Town - 2000-01;

Innings & 222 runs - India - Mohali - 2021-22;

Innings & 208 runs - South Africa - Colombo - 1993-94;

Innings & 201 runs - Australia - Melbourne - 2012-13.

MOST WICKETS FOR INDIA IN TESTS

(Bowler - M - I - Balls - Runs - Wkts - Avg - S/R - 5WI - 10WM - Best)

Anil Kumble - 132 - 236 - 40850 - 18355 - 619 - 29.65 - 65.99 - 35 - 8 - 10/74;

R Ashwin - 85 - 160 - 22919 - 10581 - 436 - 24.26 - 52.56 - 30 - 7 - 7/59;

Kapil Dev - 131 - 227 - 27740 - 12867 - 434 - 29.64 - 63.91 - 23 - 2 - 9/83;

Harbhajan Singh - 103 - 190 - 28580 - 13537 - 417 - 32.46 - 68.53 - 25 - 5 - 8/84;

Ishant Sharma - 105 - 188 - 19160 - 10078 - 311 - 32.40 - 61.60 - 11 - 1 - 7/74;

Zaheer Khan - 92 - 165 - 18785 - 10247 - 311 - 32.94 - 60.47 - 11 - 1 - 7/87.