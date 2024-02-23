IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Indian Cricket Team Coach Rahul Dravid's Genuine Words For Debutant Akash Deep - Watch

Indian cricket team made one change to their line-up ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi with Bengal pacer Akash Deep making his debut for the rested Jasprit Bumrah. The 27-year-old did not disappoint as the pacer scalped three wickets including a two-wicket burst in one over. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
The pacer who is 313th player to make his debut for Team India in Tests, received his cap from coach Rahul Dravid. Akash Deep's mother watched on as his son received the cap and some heartfelt words from the stalwart of Indian cricket.
“Akash, your journey started from a place named Baddi, which is roughly 200 km away from here (Ranchi). You have faced a lot of hardships in this journey. You have worked hard. You have seen a lot of ups and downs,” Rahul Dravid said.
“You, on your own, moved from Baddi to Delhi to play cricket. You were inspired by the 2007 T20 World Cup. You stayed in Delhi and put in the effort. Then, you moved to Kolkata from Delhi. You played domestic cricket and put in inspiring performances. Your journey has taken you to Ranchi, which is 200kms from your home and you are going to get your India cap here (today),” Dravid added.
“It is a special feeling for you as you as your mother is here along with some of your family members. It is unfortunate that your father and elder brother are no more. But we are sure that they are blessing you from wherever they are. Our entire team is wishing you. Please enjoy this moment and this match. You have worked hard to reach here and this has been your dream. We are happy that we are here with you to fulfil this dream. Enjoy these five days and your entire career,” Dravid said.
“With great joy, I present to you India Cap No. 313,” Dravid added handing over the cap to Akash.
Watch the wholesome video here:
Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test on Friday. England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.
England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood. For India, they made one change with Akash Deep replacing the rested Jasprit Bumrah.
India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.