IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Brings Up His Third Test Ton At Visakhapatnam

Prior to this innings, former India coach Ravi Shastri pointed out that Cheteshwar Pujara is waiting in the wings to take the spot from Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said while on commentary.