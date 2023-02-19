Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Jessica Pegula To Retain Qatar Open Title

Home Sports

Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Jessica Pegula To Retain Qatar Open Title

Doha was also Swiatek's first title last year, and the start of a 37-match winning streak, which comprised her second French Open title win.

Swiatek reacts after winning a point against Pegula in Doha on Saturday.
Swiatek reacts after winning a point against Pegula in Doha on Saturday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:19 am

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Qatar Open title after beating No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek broke Pegula for 2-0 and 4-2 but both times immediately lost her own serve. 

Pegula couldn't hold again and Swiatek served out to love to take the first set.

Related stories

Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Crashes Out, Elena Rybakina Enters Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek's Perfectionism The Key To Her Success

Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal Honoured As ITF World Champions

The second wasn't competitive, and Swiatek swept it to break the American six times in the final.

Swiatek dropped only five sets all week en route to her 12th career title.

Doha was also Swiatek's first title last year, and the start of a 37-match winning streak, which included her second grand slam title at the French Open.

Tags

Sports Tennis Iga Swiatek Jessica Pegula Qatar Open Doha WTA French Open Grand Slam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read