Outstanding performances all around helped India beat England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The Men in Blue sealed their biggest-ever Test win at home, 434 runs separating them from their opponents, and took the lead in a five-game series, which they will look to secure with a similar result in Ranchi next. (More Cricket News)

Furthermore, the triumph helped India move up to second in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table, behind only New Zealand, whom they will meet in the final should the charts stay the same until the end of the current cycle.