ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Stafanie Taylor To Lead 15-Member West Indies Squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-member West Indies women’s squad that will represent the side at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand this year. The tournament that is set to kick off on March 4 with the final on April 3 will see Stafanie Taylor leading the Windies women with Anisa Mohammed being her deputy for the event. (More Cricket News)

Among the fifteen selected players, spinner Karishma Ramharack, fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, allrounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams will be playing at the marquee event for the first time.

“The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who’s playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection,” said Ann Browne-John, CWI’s lead selector for women’s cricket.

West Indies lost 2-1 to South Africa in the recently-concluded 4-match ODI series between the sides. They will start their World Cup campaign with a match against hosts New Zealand on March 4. The match will also mark the opening of the event. Before that they will play their warm-up matches against Australia on February 27 and India on March 1.

“The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the tournament. There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it is expected that they would raise their levels even further during the competition. Afy Fletcher’s return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class leg-spinner,” Browne-John added.

West Indies Women World Cup Squad

Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams