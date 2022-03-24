ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals – All Scenarios Here

South Africa on Thursday became the second team following Australia to enter the semifinal of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Proteas’ game against West Indies got washed out due to rain and this saw them qualifying on 9 points with a match in hand in the round-robin stage. (More Cricket News)

South Africa’s qualification means, three teams – West Indies, England and India will fight it out for the remaining two berths in semifinals. While Windies – who have 7 points to their credit – have already played their all games in the round-robin stage, their entry to the next stage now totally relies on the results of remaining games of India and England. Women in Blue play their last game in the round-robin format against South Africa on March 27, while England play against Bangladesh on the same day.

Interestingly, both India and England are tied at 6 points with one game each in hand. There is a small margin of 0.01 between the net run-rates (NRR) of the two teams that sees England advance to the fourth spot while India have slipped to number five.

For India, the easiest way to enter the semifinal without any hiccups is to win their last round-robin game against South Africa. This will help them get to 8 points. In that case, either of England or West Indies will qualify as the fourth team, depending on the result of the last round-robin game of the defending champions which is against Bangladesh.

A loss in the match against South Africa can also see India qualify for the semifinals, but in that case, England must lose their game against Bangladesh by a comparatively bigger margin so that their NRR becomes less to that of India’s. If this happens, New Zealand also need to lose to Pakistan in their last match or win it by a small margin so that it doesn’t threaten to take away India’s spot in semis.

‘Rain Rain Please Don’t Go Away’

There is one more way by which India can qualify for the semifinals and for this they will need the help of rain gods. If it rains enough on March 27 so that the India vs South Africa game ends in a no result, the Women in Blue will qualify for the semifinals on 7 points after getting one point from the game. This because India’s NRR will overtake that of Windies’ (-0.890). In this case, either of England or West Indies will qualify depending on the result of the England vs Bangladesh game.