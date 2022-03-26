Live Streaming Details Of India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue Of IND-W Vs SA-W

A simple win or even a no-result against South Africa will be enough for India to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. This is India Women's final group stage match, and it will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the IND vs SA women's cricket match live on Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to know more about the match. (More Cricket News)

The group stage at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 concludes on Sunday (March 27) with a doubleheader, featuring England vs Bangladesh and India vs South Africa clashes. South Africa have already qualified for the semis, while Bangladesh are playing for the pride. But for India and England, Sunday results will decide their fates.

As things stand, India are fifth in the points table with six points from six matches. England also same points from the same outings, but they are fourth thanks to a better run rate (+0.778 as against India's +0.768). West Indies (-0.890), having all their group matches, are third with seven matches. Undefeated Australia and South Africa have already been confirmed to finish first and second.

So here's how India can make the semis:

- A win against South Africa. But it will take a concerted effort from Mithali Raj & Co to beat Sune Luus' South Africa.

- A washout in their final group game against South Africa. India, by virtue of a better net run rate against the West Indies, will at least finish fourth even if England win their match against Bangladesh. Sunday's weather forecast is partly cloudy, but rain is very unlikely.

- India win against South Africa and England vs Bangladesh no result.

- India win against South Africa, and Bangladesh beat England.

- If both India and England lose, then India need to have a better net run rate against England to finish fourth, behind Australia, South Africa and West Indies.

Match and telecast details

The final group match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday (March 27) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match starts at 6:30 AM IST (02:00 PM local).

The India vs South Africa match at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India.

The live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

India Women vs South Women, head-to-head: In the last five meetings, South Africa lead 4-1.

Squads

India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav.