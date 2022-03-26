Live Streaming Details Of England Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue Of ENG-W Vs BAN-W

Defending ICC Women's World Cup champions England have sensationally revived their title in New Zealand with three successive wins. But the job is not done. Heather Knight & Co need a win in their final group match against Bangladesh to secure a semi-final spot. The England vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the ENG vs BAN women's cricket match live on Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to know more about the match. (More Cricket News)

England started their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with three defeats -- to Australia, West Indies and South Africa. Then they beat India, New Zealand and Pakistan. Another win and they are through to the semis. Lose, and they will hope for India to lose against South Africa in the final group match.

England, thanks to their superior net run rate, are fourth in the table with six points from six, while India are fifth with the same points. Undefeated Australia and South Africa will finish first and second irrespective of what happens on the final day of the group stage. West Indies are third with seven points from their seven matches.

If both England and India win their respective matches, against Bangladesh and South Africa, the last edition's finalist will make the semis.

For Bangladesh, it's all about pride. In their tournament debut, Bangladesh have defeated Pakistan for the first win and have impressed even in their defeats. A win against four-time champions England will be considered their biggest scalp yet. And they will be going for a kill.

Match and telecast details of England Women vs Bangladesh Women

The penultimate group match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 between England and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday (March 27) Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match starts at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local).

The England vs Bangladesh match at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India.

The live streaming of the England Women vs Bangladesh Women cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

Squads

Bangladesh : Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.