ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Heather Graham Temporarily Replaces Ashleigh Gardner In Australia Squad

The 24-year-old Ashleigh Gardner was ruled out of Australia’s opening two ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 games after contracting COVID-19.

Heather Graham has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in 2019. cricket.com.au

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 4:47 pm

Australia all-rounder Heather Graham will temporarily replace Ashleigh Gardner, who was ruled out of the team’s opening ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 game after testing positive for COVID-19, ICC said on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The 24-year-old Gardner missed Australia's opening match against defending champion England on Saturday and will also not feature in their match against Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Heather Graham as a replacement for Ashleigh Gardner in the Australia squad,” ICC said in a statement. Gardner is likely to be available for Australia’s third game as she is ‘due to be released from isolation on March 13’.

Heather, who will be a temporary replacement, has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019. A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered, she would be eligible to return to the squad in the position of the travelling reserve that replaced her.  

