ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Aaradhya Yadav Replaces Vasu Vats In India Squad

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee of the ongoing ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad. (More Cricket News)

“Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event,” the ICC said in a statement. Incidentally, Vasu also came in as a replacement for Manav Parakh after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

Meanwhile, India, who are unbeaten in this tournament, will face defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday for a place in the Super League semifinals. Incidentally, India had lost to Bangladesh in the final of the last edition of the tournament.

If India win on Saturday, the Boys in Blue will face Australia in the last four stage. Afghanistan play England in the other semifinal.

