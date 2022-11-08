Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Suffers Forearm Injury In Net Practice

Indian Skipper and opener Rohit Sharma has struggled to get runs in the ICC T20 World Cup and has now suffered a forearm injury, making things worse for himself.

Rohit Sharmas form with the bat is one of the issues that need to be addressed.
Rohit Sharmas form with the bat is one of the issues that need to be addressed. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 8:35 am

The Indian team on Tuesday morning suffered a massive scare as captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.

He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time. At this point with 48 hours left for the game, the Indian medical team will definitely try its best to get him on the park unless there is a fracture which will possibly rule him out of the playing XI. 

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Rohit Sharma Paddy Upton Indian Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cricket England National Cricket Team India Vs England
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read