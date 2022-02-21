Monday, Feb 21, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier A: Ireland, UAE, Oman, Nepal Enter Semis

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates finished first and second in Group A to enter the knock-outs of 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A.

Oman bowled out the Philippines for 36, then overhauled the target in just 29 balls. Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 8:13 pm

Ireland and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Oman and Nepal respectively in the semi-finals of 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Global Qualifier A. (More Cricket News)

On the final day of the league stage, both Ireland and UAE took the field at the same time, against Germany and Bahrain at Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1 and Turf 2 respectively.

Ireland defeated Germany by seven wickets, achieving their victory target in 13.1 overs, to boost their net run-rate (NRR) and qualify as group topper. Germany were restricted to 107/5 with only two batters managing to reach double digits.

UAE, chasing a 173-run target, lost their concluding group match to Bahrain by two runs in a thriller but still managed to advance on a better NRR after both the teams finished with four points each.

Ireland also had four points but finished with a NRR of +0.991 while UAE (+0.661) and Bahrain (+0.240) came second and third respectively.

Later in the day, Nepal and hosts Oman registered emphatic wins against Canada and the Philippines respectively to make the last four.

At Turf 1, Nepal dismissed Canada for 80 in 15 overs, then chased it down in 14.1 overs for ab eight-wicket wicket. At Turf 2, Oman bowled out the Philippines for just 36 in 15.2 overs, then overhauled the target in 29 balls for a nine-wicket win.

Nepal, with three wins, topped Group B while Oman, with two wins and one defeat, finished second.

In the semis, Ireland face Oman at Turf 1 while UAE meet Nepal at Turf 2 on Tuesday. Both the matches start at 3:30 PM IST/02:00 PM local. Fans in the Indian subcontinent can live stream all the matches on FanCode.

The final is scheduled for Thursday.

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, Group B featuring Hong Kong, Jersey, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, United States and the hosts, Zimbabwe will be held from July 11 to 17.

The top two teams from each group will join Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the First Round of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they will compete in two groups.

The group winners and runners-up will then Afghanistan, hosts and defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa in the Super 12.

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts from October 16 and will conclude on November 13 with the Melbourne Cricket Ground final.

