ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia Vs Ireland: Australia's Semi-Final Hopes Alive With Win Over Ireland

Australia kept their hopes of making it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal alive with a 42-run victory over Ireland.

With this win, Australia go two points above England in the Group 1 table.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 5:18 pm

Defending champions Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup as they registered a 42-run win over Ireland here on Monday. (More Cricket News | Match Scorecard)

Skipper Aaron Finch (63) struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to 179 for five before the bowlers shot Ireland out for 137 in 18.1 overs. Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior for Ireland as he remained unbeaten on 71. 

Earlier, Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Marcus Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat.

Barry McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores: 
Australia: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3/29).
Ireland: 137 all out in 18.1 overs (Lorcan Tucker 71 not out; Adam Zampa 2/19).

