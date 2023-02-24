Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
I-League 2022-23: Mohammedan Sporting Shock Sreenidi Deccan In 10-Goal Thriller

I-League 2022-23: Mohammedan Sporting Shock Sreenidi Deccan In 10-Goal Thriller

Kean Lewis, centre, celebrates after scoring his second goal against SDEC on Friday.
Kean Lewis, centre, celebrates after scoring his second goal against SDEC on Friday. Twitter/@ILeagueOfficial

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:46 pm

Mohammedan Sporting lifted their sagging fortunes under new coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, securing an incredible 6-4 win over table toppers Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League in Kolkata on Friday. (More Football News)

Kean Lewis (2nd and 67th) and Abiola Dauda (21st, 30th) struck a brace, while Sheikh Faiaz (48th) and Nikola Stojanovic (80th) sealed the 10-goal thriller.

The win also allayed the Black Panthers relegation fears as they jumped to eighth place in the 12-team standings with 23 points from 19 matches.

For the Deccan, Rilwan Hassan (3rd), David Castaneda (28th-penalty), Louis Ogana (79th) and Rosenberg Gabriel (93rd) found the target but only to fall short.

It was, however, a big blow to the Sreenidi's title aspiration as they remained on 40 points along with Punjab FC who have a match in hand. 

Punjab will have the opportunity to climb up to the top of the standings when they face Sudeva Delhi on Sunday.

