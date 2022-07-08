Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: BCCI President Celebrates 50th Birthday Dancing In Front Of London Eye

Bet you haven’t seen Sourav Ganguly celebrate his birthdays by dancing on the streets at midnight. The BCCI president, who is currently in England celebrated his 50th birthday by dancing on London streets with friends and family in front of the London Eye. (More Cricket News)

In a video that went viral on social media, Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, clad in a jacket, jeans and cap, is seen grooving to Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Shubha Hone Na De’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others.

Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana, who stays in England for his educational commitments was also seen in the video and was sitting by the side enjoying others dancing. Sana was busy on her phone when her father pulled her to the ‘under the night sky’ dance floor.

However, Sana didn’t look in a mood to dance to which Sourav Ganguly said, “You are boring man.” Meanwhile, in another video that is surfacing on social media, Sourav cut his birthday cake with close friends and family in England.

He was seen feeding wife Dona Ganguly and also said, “I will feed everyone”. In another video, Sourav Ganguly was dancing with Sana in their London apartment to the tunes of violin that one of his friends was playing alongside.

One of the most charismatic captains the country has ever produced, Sourav Ganguly was given the responsibility to lead India in 2000 and along with head coach John Wright, the southpaw lifted the famous Natwest Trophy in 2002 before taking a young Indian side to the World Cup final a year later.

On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, his former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif and others too wished, to celebrate their icon’s special day. Yuvraj mentioned Ganguly great friend and an impactful captain while for Kaif, Ganguly was his favourite captain and mentor.

“Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada,” Yuvraj said.

“From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDada,” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Ganguly made his India debut in 1992 but was dropped due to a poor show in his first series. However, he came back with a bang scoring a century on debut against England at Lord’s four years later and became a flag-bearer of Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Sourav’s one-time opening partner and good friend Sachin Tendulkar was also seen joining his old pal at a pre-birthday party in London. In a photo shared by BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Thursday, Sourav was seen celebrating BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Shukla and Sachin in England.

“Celebrated the 50th birthday of Sourav Ganguli. Wishing him happy & healthy life ahead. @SGanguly99 @sachin_rt @JayShah @BCCI,” Shukla said on Twitter.