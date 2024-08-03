Sports

Belarusian Gymnasts Claim First Neutral Athlete Medals At Paris Olympics - In Pics

Belarus' Ivan Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya claimed the first medals by neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2), each doing so on trampoline. The 23-year-old gymnast Litvinovich defended the gold he won in Tokyo three years ago with an easy victory in the men’s final, hours after Bardzilouskaya had bagged silver in the women’s competition. Litvinovich’s final-round score of 63.090 was over a point ahead of silver medalist Wang Zisai and bronze medalist Yan Langyu, who are from China. Bardzilouskaya and Litvinovich are two of 17 Belarusians competing as a neutral athlete. Russia and Belarus are not allowed in team sports at the Paris Summer Games due to the war in Ukraine.