Belarusian Gymnasts Claim First Neutral Athlete Medals At Paris Olympics - In Pics

Belarus' Ivan Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya claimed the first medals by neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2), each doing so on trampoline. The 23-year-old gymnast Litvinovich defended the gold he won in Tokyo three years ago with an easy victory in the men’s final, hours after Bardzilouskaya had bagged silver in the women’s competition. Litvinovich’s final-round score of 63.090 was over a point ahead of silver medalist Wang Zisai and bronze medalist Yan Langyu, who are from China. Bardzilouskaya and Litvinovich are two of 17 Belarusians competing as a neutral athlete. Russia and Belarus are not allowed in team sports at the Paris Summer Games due to the war in Ukraine.

Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/11
Wang Zisai of China celebrates after winning the silver medal
Wang Zisai of China celebrates after winning the silver medal | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Wang Zisai of China celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/11
Bronze medalist Yan Langyu, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich and silver medalist Wang Zisai
Bronze medalist Yan Langyu, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich and silver medalist Wang Zisai | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China listen to the anthem during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/11
Ivan Litvinovich celebrates after winning the gold medal
Ivan Litvinovich celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/11
Wang Zisai of China competes during mens trampoline finals
Wang Zisai of China competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Wang Zisai of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/11
Zak Perzamonos of Britain competes during mens trampoline finals
Zak Perzamonos of Britain competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Zak Perzamonos of Britain competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/11
Yan Langyu of China competes during mens trampoline finals
Yan Langyu of China competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Yan Langyu of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/11
Pierre Gouzou of France competes during mens trampoline finals
Pierre Gouzou of France competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Pierre Gouzou of France competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/11
Pierre Gouzou of France competes during mens trampoline finals
Pierre Gouzou of France competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Pierre Gouzou of France competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/11
Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal competes during mens trampoline finals
Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/11
Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes during mens trampoline finals
Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes during men's trampoline finals | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

