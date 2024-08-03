Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Wang Zisai of China celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China listen to the anthem during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Wang Zisai of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Zak Perzamonos of Britain competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Yan Langyu of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Pierre Gouzou of France competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.