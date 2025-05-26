Fulham 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Men Through To Champions League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne after the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Fulham's Antonee Robinson, left, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno makes a save against Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Fulham's Kenny Tete in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.
Fulham players arrive with their children ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London.