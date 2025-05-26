Sports

Fulham 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Men Through To Champions League

Manchester City ended their Premier League campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Fulham in the final matchday. The win also helped City book their place in the UEFA Champions League. This was also their 18th successive victory against the Cottagers in all competitions. Ilkay Gundogan scored a spectacular overhead goal to get things going before Erling Haaland doubled the lead from the penalty spot.