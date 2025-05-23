The men's, left, and women's trophies are displayed during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Title holder Iga Swiatek, of Poland, speaks during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Titleholder Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, looks at the cups during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Titleholder Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, speaks during the draw of French Open tennis tournament while PSG soccer player Ousmane Dembele looks on, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, left, PSG soccer player Ousmane Dembele and French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton pose during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Performers carrying huge tennis rackets enter the Philippe Chatrier court before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Visitors watch matchs before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.