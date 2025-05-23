Sports

French Open Draw: Sinner In Same Half As Djokovic; Swiatek Faces Tough Road To Title Defence

The French Open 2025 draw was held at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Thursday (May 22) amid the presence of special guest and Paris Saint-Germain football star Ousmane Dembele. Jannik Sinner’s bid for a maiden crown at the clay court grand slam could involve a semi-final clash with three-time champion Novak Djokovic, with both being drawn in the same half. Italian Open winner Carlos Alcaraz too got a potentially challenging draw, with Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori up against him in the first round. In the women's singles section, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is in the same half as defending champion Iga Swiatek, and opens her campaign with a clash against Kamilla Rakhimova.

French Open Draw
French Open 2025 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The men's, left, and women's trophies are displayed during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/8
French Open 2025
French Open Draw Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The men's, left, and women's trophies are displayed before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/8
Tennis French Open Draw
France Tennis French Open Draw Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Visitors picture the men's, left, and women's trophies before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/8
France Tennis French Open Draw Iga Swiatek
Tennis French Open Draw Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Title holder Iga Swiatek, of Poland, speaks during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/8
French Open Tennis Tournament Carlos Alcaraz
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Titleholder Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, looks at the cups during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/8
French Open Tennis Tournament Ousmane Dembele
French Open Tennis Tournament Carlos Alcaraz Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Titleholder Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, speaks during the draw of French Open tennis tournament while PSG soccer player Ousmane Dembele looks on, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/8
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, left, PSG soccer player Ousmane Dembele and French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton pose during the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/8
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Performers carrying huge tennis rackets enter the Philippe Chatrier court before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/8
French Open Draw
French Open 2025 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Visitors watch matchs before the draw of French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

