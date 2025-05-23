Sports

French Open Draw: Sinner In Same Half As Djokovic; Swiatek Faces Tough Road To Title Defence

The French Open 2025 draw was held at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Thursday (May 22) amid the presence of special guest and Paris Saint-Germain football star Ousmane Dembele. Jannik Sinner’s bid for a maiden crown at the clay court grand slam could involve a semi-final clash with three-time champion Novak Djokovic, with both being drawn in the same half. Italian Open winner Carlos Alcaraz too got a potentially challenging draw, with Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori up against him in the first round. In the women's singles section, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is in the same half as defending champion Iga Swiatek, and opens her campaign with a clash against Kamilla Rakhimova.