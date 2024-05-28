Sports

French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Loses To Alexander Zverev In Round 1 - In Pics

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Monday (May 28, 2024) in what could become the 14-time Roland Garros champion's last match at his pet tournament. It is the first time in Nadal's career that he has been defeated in two back-to-back matches on clay courts, and the first time he has dropped a match earlier before the fourth round at the French Open. His career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is now 112-4.

Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Germany's Alexander Zverev, left, kisses Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the game during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Rafael Nadal, center, leaves the court after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures after missing a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Open: Alexander Zverev
French Open: Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
French Open: Rafael Nadal
French Open: Rafael Nadal Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal
French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev
French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

A fans of Spain's Rafael Nadal wears tennis balls with his nickname ahead of his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress