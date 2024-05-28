Sports

French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Loses To Alexander Zverev In Round 1 - In Pics

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Monday (May 28, 2024) in what could become the 14-time Roland Garros champion's last match at his pet tournament. It is the first time in Nadal's career that he has been defeated in two back-to-back matches on clay courts, and the first time he has dropped a match earlier before the fourth round at the French Open. His career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is now 112-4.