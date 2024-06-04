Sports

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics

Serbian Novak Djokovic is now used to playing long matches at Roland Garros as he produced yet another by beating No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday for his record 370th win in a Grand Slam match. Djokovic, the defending champion at Roland Garros, broke a tie with Roger Federer for the most match wins at major tournaments and also for the most Slam quarterfinals for a man by reaching the 59th of his career. His quarterfinal opponent will be two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud or No. 12 Taylor Fritz.