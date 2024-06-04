Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after holding his service game and reaching 5-5 in the fourth set during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic slid to the net to play a shot during the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
A happy tennis fan caught Serbia's Novak Djokovic's towel after his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo gestures after missing a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.