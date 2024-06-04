Sports

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics

Serbian Novak Djokovic is now used to playing long matches at Roland Garros as he produced yet another by beating No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday for his record 370th win in a Grand Slam match. Djokovic, the defending champion at Roland Garros, broke a tie with Roger Federer for the most match wins at major tournaments and also for the most Slam quarterfinals for a man by reaching the 59th of his career. His quarterfinal opponent will be two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud or No. 12 Taylor Fritz.

French Open Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after holding his service game and reaching 5-5 in the fourth set during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Serbia's Novak Djokovic slid to the net to play a shot during the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

A happy tennis fan caught Serbia's Novak Djokovic's towel after his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
Serbias Novak Djokovic
Serbia's Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
France Tennis French Open
France Tennis French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo gestures after missing a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
France Tennis French Open 2024
France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

