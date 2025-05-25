Monaco Grand Prix Highlights, F1 2025: Norris Clinches Victory At Leclerc’s Home Race

McLaren driver Lando Norris ap photo
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, celebrates on the podium with Zak Brown, McLaren chief, centre, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Lando Norris sealed the Formula 2025 Monaco Grand Prix win, holding off Charles Leclerc to cut Oscar Piastri’s F1 championship lead to just three points. Starting from pole, Norris overcame an early lock-up to control the race, claiming his second Grand Prix victory of the season. Leclerc, chasing a home win, admitted the race was lost in qualifying, while Piastri settled for third. Max Verstappen, who briefly led late due to pit stop strategy, finished fourth. Despite hopes that the new two-stop rule would shake things up, the race followed a familiar Monaco pattern. Catch the highlights from the Monaco Circuit here
Monaco Grand Prix, F1 2025 Live Updates: Welcome!

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix 2025. The F1 event will begin today, 25 May, at 6:30 PM IST.

Monaco Grand Prix, F1 2025 Live Updates: Starting Grid

Driver Team Grid Qual Time
L. Norris McLaren 1 01:10.0
C. Leclerc Ferrari 2 01:10.1
O. Piastri McLaren 3 01:10.1
L. Hamilton Ferrari 4 01:10.4
M. Verstappen Red Bull 5 01:10.7
I. Hadjar RB 6 01:10.9
F. Alonso Aston Martin 7 01:10.9
E. Ocon Haas 8 01:10.9
L. Lawson RB 9 01:11.1
A. Albon Williams 10 01:11.2
C. Sainz Jr. Williams 11 01:11.4
Y. Tsunoda Red Bull 12 01:11.4
N. Hülkenberg Kick Sauber 13 01:11.6
G. Russell Mercedes 14 DNF
A.K. Antonelli Mercedes 15 01:11.9
G. Bortoleto Kick Sauber 16 01:11.9
O. Bearman Haas 17 01:12.0
P. Gasly Alpine 18 01:12.0
L. Stroll Aston Martin 19 01:12.6
F. Colapinto Alpine 20 01:12.6

Monaco Grand Prix  Live Updates, F1 2025: Where To Watch 

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: What Happened Last Year

Last year, the Monaco Grand Prix brought joy to the home fans as Charles Leclerc finally broke his curse and claimed his first victory at his home race. It was not only special but a historic moment, marking the first win by a Monegasque driver at the street circuit in around 90 years.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Formation Lap

The 20 drivers are out on the iconic streets of Monaco, and we're moments away from lights out!

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025:  Lap 2/78 - Early Drama!

We’re underway in Monte Carlo! Lando Norris leads the pack after a slight lock-up into Turn 1 but holds position. Meanwhile, a tense moment for Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who brushed the wall but managed to reverse out and keep going-- a virtual safety car. A few drivers have opted for early pit stops already.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 9/78 - GASLYYYY!!!

Pierre Gasly crashes, smashing his front left wheel and bringing out the yellow flag.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris maintains his lead, now 1.65 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri running third but over 4.5 seconds behind the Monegasque hero.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 14/78 – More Pit Stops!

Nico Hulkenberg and Colapinto have joined the pit stop parade.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly has been officially noted for causing a collision and is out of the race after a dangerous crash with Tsunoda under the tunnel.

Verstappen is now right on Oscar Piastri’s tail, pushing hard despite the earlier yellow flag.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 24/78 – Pit, Pit!

Max Verstappen makes his pit stop.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson’s tactics helps Isack Hadjar gain position.

Top 10 now: Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Hadjar, Lawson, Albon.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 43/78

The two Racing Bulls have now pitted twice and sit sixth and eighth, with their strategic calls earning praise from commentators — backing Red Bull advisor Christian Horner’s pre-race claim they’d be running their own race.

Top five remains:

  1. Lando Norris (+5.2 sec)

  2. Charles Leclerc (+12.9 sec)

  3. Oscar Piastri (+13 sec)

  4. Max Verstappen (+15 sec)

  5. Lewis Hamilton (+32 sec)

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 54/78

Verstappen leads by 2.5 seconds over Norris, who has just completed his second pit stop.

Leclerc holds third, 5 seconds behind Norris.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 61/78

Verstappen still leads, but murmurs grow louder--will he risk finishing with just one stop?

It's a bold call if Red Bull tries to sneak it past the stewards.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 61/78 - Verstappen Yet To Pit Again

Max Verstappen continues to lead but still owes a second pit stop --disqualification looms if he doesn't.

Meanwhile, fans and pundits remain divided over Monaco itself, with many calling the mandated pit stops a band-aid for a broken track.

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, and Hamilton follow the reigning champ in the top five.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Lap 78/78 - PIT And Win!

Verstappen is in the pits finally!

Norris takes back the lead. Leclerc is second behind by more than 2 seconds.

“Monaco, baby!” Norris said over team radio.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Top 10 Finishers!

Norris
Leclerc
Piastri
Verstappen
Hamilton
Hadjar
Ocon
Lawson
Albon
Sainz

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: What's Leclerc Saying?

"At the end of the day, we lost the race yesterday … Lando did a better job this weekend … considering everything it’s above our expectations coming here. It’s been a good weekend but I wish I won.

“It was good inside the car. When I saw Max was playing the long game, that helped me, to put a little bit of pressure on Lando.

“I wish I had given the Monégasque the win, hopefully next year.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco reacts on the podium after placing second at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco reacts on the podium after placing second at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: National Anthem!

The British national anthem echoes through the Monaco circuit as Lando Norris stands atop the podium in a striking white suit.

Joining him is Charles Leclerc in second and Oscar Piastri in third, also dressed in crisp white -- a clean and classy podium look to match a memorable race day.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Drivers Championship Now!

1. Oscar Piastri: 161 points
2. Lando Norris - 158
3. Max Verstappen - 136
4. George Russell - 99
5. Charles Leclerc - 79
6. Lewis Hamilton - 63
7. Kimi Antonelli - 48
8. Alex Albon - 42
9. Esteban Ocon - 20
10. Isack Hadjar - 15

Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, F1 2025: Norris Reaction!

"It’s a long race … we won at Monaco, it doesn’t matter how you win I guess.

“I dreamed of this. This is one of my dreams.

“The worst bit was the end. Max was ahead, Max was backing it up. I knew Charles had an opportunity. I still had to manage. I’m very happy, my team are very happy, and therefore, we’re going to have a wonderful night.”

Wrap!

That's all from our end! Thankyou for joining us. See you next weekend in Spain. Till then, take care!

