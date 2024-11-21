Football

UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot

Two goals in two minutes by substitute Kadidiatou Diani roused Lyon to a late-surging 4-1 win over Roma and a place in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Roma stung the record eight-time European champion by taking a 74th-minute lead that provoked a fierce fightback, started by veteran France forward Diani scoring from close range on corners in the 77th and 79th on Wednesday. Chelsea and Real Madrid also won in Group B to join Lyon in the knockout stage with two rounds to spare. Lucy Bronze's spectacular volley after just 64 seconds set Chelsea on its way to a fourth straight win, 3-0 over last-place Celtic Teenager Linda Caicedo, the 2023 World Cup star for Colombia, was Madrid's standout in a 3-2 win at Twente after trailing in the first half.