Football

UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot

Two goals in two minutes by substitute Kadidiatou Diani roused Lyon to a late-surging 4-1 win over Roma and a place in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Roma stung the record eight-time European champion by taking a 74th-minute lead that provoked a fierce fightback, started by veteran France forward Diani scoring from close range on corners in the 77th and 79th on Wednesday. Chelsea and Real Madrid also won in Group B to join Lyon in the knockout stage with two rounds to spare. Lucy Bronze's spectacular volley after just 64 seconds set Chelsea on its way to a fourth straight win, 3-0 over last-place Celtic Teenager Linda Caicedo, the 2023 World Cup star for Colombia, was Madrid's standout in a 3-2 win at Twente after trailing in the first half.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Women's Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez (left) and Eve Perisset celebrate with team-mates after the final whistle of the match | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez (left) and Eve Perisset celebrate with team-mates after the final whistle of the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

2/9
Womens Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery_2
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Millie Bright (left) and Maika Hamano celebrate following victory | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Millie Bright (left) and Maika Hamano celebrate following victory after the final whistle of the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

3/9
Womens Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery_Ashley Lawrence
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence, center and Celtic's Emma Lawton vie for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence, center and Celtic's Emma Lawton vie for the ball, during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

4/9
Womens Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery_Colette Cavanagh
Women's Champions League: Celtic's Colette Cavanagh, left and Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein vie for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Celtic's Colette Cavanagh, left and Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein vie for the ball, during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

5/9
Womens Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery_Wieke Kaptein
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, center right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, center right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

6/9
Womens Champions League soccer Chelsea Women and Celtic Women football gallery_Lucy Bronze
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Lucy Bronze, second right celebrates scoring her side's first goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze, second right celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Celtic Women, at Stamford Bridge, London.

7/9
Womens Champions League soccer VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A S football gallery_Sagre Ozturk
Women's Champions League: Galatasaray's Sagre Ozturk, left, and Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, front right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Galatasaray's Sagre Ozturk, left, and Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, front right, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League, group A, soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A.S. in Wolfsburg, Germany.

8/9
Womens Champions League soccer VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A S football gallery_Alexandra Popp
Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg's scorer Alexandra Popp, left, and her teammates celebrate the opening goal | Photo: Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wolfsburg's scorer Alexandra Popp, left, and her teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Women's Champions League, group A, soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A.S. in Wolfsburg, Germany.

9/9
Womens Champions League soccer VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A S football gallery_Alexandra Popp
Women's Champions League: Alexandra Popp and her teammates celebrate the opening goal | Photo: Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wolfsburg's scorer Alexandra Popp and her teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Women's Champions League, group A, soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A.S. in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
  2. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  3. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  5. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  2. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  3. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
  4. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  5. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%