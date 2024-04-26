Rob Edwards is keen for Luton Town to ignore the scrutiny surrounding them in the relegation battle as they prepare for another big game against Wolves. (More Football News)
The Hatters sit one point from safety in the relegation zone after back-to-back 5-1 defeats against Manchester City and Brentford.
While Nottingham Forest also lost last weekend, being beaten 2-0 by Everton, Burnley beat Sheffield United to move them two points behind Luton.
Asked how he is handling the pressure of the relegation battle with only four games left, Edwards said: “The stakes are high already, we all know what it means and it's really important to everyone that's in this at the moment, a number of clubs that are still fighting to try and avoid it and be in the league next season, it's so important.
“Everyone wants to try and stoke the fire I think. We've got a title race on at one end and obviously, there's a relegation battle we're involved in. It's exciting, it's good that we're in the fight, and we've got a chance to get out of it, but really, all I am concerned about right now is our performance tomorrow.”
Wolves, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from another disappointing defeat after losing 1-0 to Bournemouth, extending their winless run to seven games in all competitions.
After two VAR decisions went against his side on Wednesday, Gary O’Neil was questioned on his feelings regarding the technology.
“I am keen to let the guys get on with it. We worry about what is best for the game. There are so many different things that are part of the game - getting the correct decision is obviously important, the enjoyment of the fans is important,” O’Neil said.
“There are so many different factors involved. Me giving my opinion is not really that important, the guys that are in charge of it need to find a way that makes it feel like it works for everybody. I am sure they will be working hard at that.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wolves – Mario Lemina
Lemina is currently Wolves’ third-highest scorer in the Premier League this season, netting four goals. Although his side struggled in front of goal against Bournemouth last time out, he was one of their most productive players, creating three chances and having two shots.
Luton – Carlton Morris
Morris is Luton’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals. The last player to reach double figures in their first top-flight campaign with the Hatters was Mick Harford in 1984-85.
MATCH PREDICTION: WOLVES WIN
Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Luton (W4 D4). This is the first time they have hosted them in a league match since a 1-0 win in August 2006, and the first time in the top-flight since a 2-1 defeat in January 1984.
Wolves have also lost just two of their last 15 Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D8). They lost 2-1 at Sheffield United earlier this season but have not lost to two different promoted teams in the same top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (Norwich City and QPR).
Meanwhile, Luton have lost both of their away league games against Wolves in the 21st century (both in 2006), having won four and lost just one of their six previous visits to Molineux between 1976 and 1995.
Luton’s last two Premier League games have both ended in 5-1 defeats, against Manchester City and Brentford. The Hatters have never conceded 5+ goals in three consecutive league games within the top four tiers of English football, while the last top-flight team to do so were West Ham in September 1965.
Luton have conceded 75 goals in the Premier League this season – the last team to ship more in their first-ever campaign in the competition were Blackpool in 2010-11 (78).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Wolves – 43.8%
Draw – 28.1%
Luton – 28.1%