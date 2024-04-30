Japan's players pose for a photo after the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's players celebrate after U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's Shota Fujio, left, run for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Nihad Mohammed, left, and Japan's Seiji Kamura fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Iraq's Ahmed Hasan Maknazi, left, and Japan's Hiroki Sekine fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's Moa Hosoya celebrates after he scored during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's players celebrate after a goal during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.
Mustafa Saadoun, left, and Japan's Yuri Hirakawa fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.