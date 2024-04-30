Football

Under-23 Asian Cup: Japan, Uzbekistan Enter Final; Qualify For Paris Olympics - In Pics

Uzbekistan and Japan have sealed their qualification for men's Olympic football at Paris 2024 by reaching the Under-23 Asian Cup final. The Uzbeks beat Indonesia 2-0 in the semi-finals to finally make the Olympic cut after many near-misses. Japan, meanwhile, secured an eighth successive Olympic appearance with a 2-0 win over Iraq.