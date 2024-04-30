Football

Under-23 Asian Cup: Japan, Uzbekistan Enter Final; Qualify For Paris Olympics - In Pics

Uzbekistan and Japan have sealed their qualification for men's Olympic football at Paris 2024 by reaching the Under-23 Asian Cup final. The Uzbeks beat Indonesia 2-0 in the semi-finals to finally make the Olympic cut after many near-misses. Japan, meanwhile, secured an eighth successive Olympic appearance with a 2-0 win over Iraq.

Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Japan's players pose for a photo after the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

1/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Japan's players celebrate after U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

2/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Japan's Shota Fujio, left, run for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

3/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Nihad Mohammed, left, and Japan's Seiji Kamura fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

4/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Iraq's Ahmed Hasan Maknazi, left, and Japan's Hiroki Sekine fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

5/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Japan's Moa Hosoya celebrates after he scored during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

6/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Japan's players celebrate after a goal during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

7/7
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan
Qatar U-23 Asian Cup Soccer: Iraq vs Japan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Mustafa Saadoun, left, and Japan's Yuri Hirakawa fight for the ball during a U-23 Asian Cup semi-final match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar.

