UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, When And Where To Watch In India

The fifth matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 brings another set of thrilling action our way with the top sides of Europe rubbing shoulders against each other. (More Football News)
Belgium will be up against Italy with their chances of quarter-finals depending on winning the match. Portugal need just a point to confirm quarter-final ticket and they will host an out-of-form Poland. France, on the other hand, will be without Kylian Mbappe once again as they face Israel.
As we await some big games, here is everything you need to know about the fifth matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25.
UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 Fixtures And Timings
Thursday November 14
C4 Armenia vs Faroe Islands (8:30pm IST)
B3 Kazakhstan vs Austria (8:30pm IST)
Friday November 15
A2 Belgium vs Italy (1:15am IST)
A2 France vs Israel (1:15am IST)
B2 Greece vs England (1:15am IST)
B2 Republic of Ireland vs Finland (1:15am IST)
B3 Slovenia vs Norway (1:15am IST)
C4 North Macedonia vs Latvia (1:15am IST)
A1 Portugal vs Poland (1:15am IST)
A1 Scotland vs Croatia (1:15am IST)
A4 Denmark vs Spain (1:15am IST)
A4 Switzerland vs Serbia (1:15am IST)
C2 Cyprus vs Lithuania (10:30 pm IST)
Saturday 16 November
C2 Romania vs Kosovo (1:15am IST)
C3 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria(1:15am IST)
C3 Northern Ireland vs Belarus (1:15am IST)
D1 San Marino vs Gibraltar (1:15am IST)
B1 Georgia vs Ukraine (22:30pm IST)
B4 Montenegro vs Iceland (22:30pm IST)
B4 Türkiye vs Wales (22:30pm IST)
C1 Azerbaijan vs Estonia (7:30pm IST)
D2 Andorra vs Moldova (22:30pm IST)
Sunday 17 November
B1 Albania vs Czechia (1:15am IST)
A3 Netherlands vs Hungary (1:15am IST)
C1 Sweden vs Slovakia (1:15am IST)
A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (1:15am IST)
UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 Live Streaming Details
UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV application and website in India.