UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Real, Arsenal, Liverpool Learn Their Faith In Monaco

UCL Draw 2024/25 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw for the 2024/25 season

Tejas Rane
29 August 2024
UEFA Champions League's League Stage Draw 2024 LIVE: The draw will take place in Monaco. File
Hello and welcome to another season of the UEFA Champions League with the 2024/25 season seeing more teams being included, more games for more prize money. There are four more places in a 36-team lineup; at least eight games each instead of six; Champions League games scheduled in January for the first time; a prize money rise of at least 25% to a minimum 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). Moreover, the new league phase will also have 144 total games compared to 96 in the group stage last season. Who will get whom tonight? Get all the live news and updates from the UCL 2024/25 draw right here
LIVE UPDATES

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: CR7 To Be Awarded

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be honoured by UEFA for Champions League achievements - null
Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Honoured As UEFA Champions League All-time Top Scorer

BY Stats Perform

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: List Of Teams In The Draw

  • Spain: Girona, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid

  • England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool

  • Germany: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart

  • Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan Bologna, Juventus

  • France: Paris St-Germain, Brest, Lille, Monaco

  • Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

  • Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Benfica

  • Scotland: Celtic

  • Belgium: Club Brugge

  • Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

  • Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz

  • Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb

  • Switzerland: Young Boys

  • Slovakia: Slovan Bratislava

  • Czech Republic: Sparta Prague

  • Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: New Format Explained

Out goes the group-stage format played for 21 seasons where 32 teams were put into eight groups of four teams from a seeded draw. The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. Groups gave each team six games from September into December, playing each rival once at home and once away.

In comes a single-standings league — 36 teams each playing eight games against eight different opponents through January.

The top eight in the standings go direct to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into the knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

In the playoffs, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24. (AP)

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Live Streaming

What time is the UCL 2024/25 Group Stage Draw IST? To read more about this and other details, you can find it out HERE

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Pots For 36 Teams

