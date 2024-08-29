UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: CR7 To Be Awarded
UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: List Of Teams In The Draw
Spain: Girona, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid
England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool
Germany: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart
Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan Bologna, Juventus
France: Paris St-Germain, Brest, Lille, Monaco
Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord
Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Benfica
Scotland: Celtic
Belgium: Club Brugge
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz
Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb
Switzerland: Young Boys
Slovakia: Slovan Bratislava
Czech Republic: Sparta Prague
Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: New Format Explained
Out goes the group-stage format played for 21 seasons where 32 teams were put into eight groups of four teams from a seeded draw. The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. Groups gave each team six games from September into December, playing each rival once at home and once away.
In comes a single-standings league — 36 teams each playing eight games against eight different opponents through January.
The top eight in the standings go direct to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into the knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.
In the playoffs, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24. (AP)
UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Live Streaming
