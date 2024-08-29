UEFA Champions League's League Stage Draw 2024 LIVE: The draw will take place in Monaco. File

Hello and welcome to another season of the UEFA Champions League with the 2024/25 season seeing more teams being included, more games for more prize money. There are four more places in a 36-team lineup; at least eight games each instead of six; Champions League games scheduled in January for the first time; a prize money rise of at least 25% to a minimum 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). Moreover, the new league phase will also have 144 total games compared to 96 in the group stage last season. Who will get whom tonight? Get all the live news and updates from the UCL 2024/25 draw right here

29 Aug 2024, 09:03:59 pm IST UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: List Of Teams In The Draw Spain: Girona, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool

Germany: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart

Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan Bologna, Juventus

France: Paris St-Germain, Brest, Lille, Monaco

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Benfica

Scotland: Celtic

Belgium: Club Brugge

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz

Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb

Switzerland: Young Boys

Slovakia: Slovan Bratislava

Czech Republic: Sparta Prague

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

29 Aug 2024, 08:55:37 pm IST UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: New Format Explained Out goes the group-stage format played for 21 seasons where 32 teams were put into eight groups of four teams from a seeded draw. The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. Groups gave each team six games from September into December, playing each rival once at home and once away. In comes a single-standings league — 36 teams each playing eight games against eight different opponents through January. The top eight in the standings go direct to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into the knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated. In the playoffs, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24. (AP)

