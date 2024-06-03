Football

Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics

Jose Mourinho has been confirmed as the new head coach of Fenerbahce. The Portuguese had been out of work since leaving Roma in January after a two-and-a-half-year spell at the club in which he led them to their first European trophy, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, while also taking them to the Europa League final the following year. Mourinho is now tasked with ending Fenerbahce’s 10-year wait for a Super Lig title. His last piece of silverware came with Roma in 2022, when he led them to the Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho poses for the media with supporters during his official presentation as Turkish's Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

1/7
Mourinho has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce
Mourinho has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho gestures to supporters during his official presentation as Turkish's Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

2/7
Fenerbahce new coach Jose Mourinho poses with supporters
Fenerbahce new coach Jose Mourinho poses with supporters | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho, center, poses for the media with supporters during his official presentation as Turkish's Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

3/7
Official presentation of Fenerbahce new coach Jose Mourinho
Official presentation of Fenerbahce new coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho, center, gestures to supporters during his official presentation as Turkish's Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

4/7
Jose Mourinho signs a contract with Fenerbahce team
Jose Mourinho signs a contract with Fenerbahce team | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho, right, signs a contract next to Fenerbahce President Ali Koc during his official presentation as Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.Mourinho takes photographs with supporters

5/7
Mourinho takes photographs with supporters
Mourinho takes photographs with supporters | Photo: AP

Portuguese soccer coach Jose Mourinho takes photographs with supporters during his official presentation as Turkish's Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey

6/7
Fenerbahce supporters
Fenerbahce supporters | Photo: AP

Fenerbahce supporters cheer at the stand during the official presentation of Portuguese Jose Mourinho as Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

7/7
Fenerbahce supporters at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Fenerbahce supporters at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul | Photo: AP

Fenerbahce supporters cheer at the stand during the official presentation of Portuguese Jose Mourinho as Fenerbahce new coach at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

