Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics

Jose Mourinho has been confirmed as the new head coach of Fenerbahce. The Portuguese had been out of work since leaving Roma in January after a two-and-a-half-year spell at the club in which he led them to their first European trophy, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, while also taking them to the Europa League final the following year. Mourinho is now tasked with ending Fenerbahce’s 10-year wait for a Super Lig title. His last piece of silverware came with Roma in 2022, when he led them to the Europa Conference League