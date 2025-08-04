TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC and Real Kashmir FC meet in a crucial Durand Cup 2025 Group F match at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Monday (August 4). Watch the TRAU vs Real Kashmir football match live today.
Both teams seek their first victory in the competition. TRAU FC drew 1-1 with local rivals NEROCA FC in the Imphal Derby after a spirited display under Thangjam Saran's stewardship, despite being reduced to ten men.
Real Kashmir FC, meanwhile, succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Indian Navy FC in their opener. A win is vital for their knockout stage hopes.
The historical record between TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC is competitive. In eight encounters, TRAU FC have secured two wins, as against Real Kashmir's three victories. Three matches ended in draws.
Durand Cup 2025 Format
The 134th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament will feature 24 teams split into six groups of four. Each group will play a single round-robin format, with the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.
The quarter-finals are set for August 16 and 17, with matches to be held in Kokrajhar (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and Kolkata (West Bengal). Shillong will host the first semi-final on August 19, while Kolkata will stage the second semi-final on August 20 and the grand final on August 23.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup: Live Streaming
When to watch TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup match?
The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup match will be played on Monday, 4 August at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium at 4:00 PM.
Where to watch TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup match?
The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.