TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

The quarter-finals are set for August 16 and 17, with matches to be held in Kokrajhar (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and Kolkata (West Bengal). Shillong will host the first semi-final on August 19, while Kolkata will stage the second semi-final on August 20 and the grand final on August 23.