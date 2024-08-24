Football

Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal

Rowe, who made 56 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions, has signed an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £17million

Jonathan Rowe-marseille-football
Jonathan Rowe has completed a move to Marseille from Norwich
info_icon

Jonathan Rowe has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side Marseille after a breakthrough campaign with Norwich in the Championship. (More Football News)

Rowe, who made 56 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions, has signed an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £17million. 

After coming through the club's academy, Rowe made his Norwich debut in a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League back in December 2021. 

But the 21-year-old established himself as a regular under David Wagner last season, netting 12 times in 32 league outings as the Canaries reached the play-offs.

His 36 completed dribbles was a total only bettered by Gabriel Sara (40) and Borja Sainz (43) in the Norwich squad, while he also created 24 chances for his side.

Rowe becomes Roberto De Zerbi's 11th signing of the transfer window, offering the former Brighton manager another creative option in the final third.  

Marseille started their Ligue 1 campaign with an impressive 5-1 away win over Brest last week, and welcome Reims to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  2. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  3. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
  4. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
  5. Fiji Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 11
Football News
  1. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  2. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  3. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  4. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
  5. Joachim Andersen Completes Fulham Reunion As Crystal Palace Switch Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
  3. UP Man Kills Niece He Had Extramarital Affair With As She Wanted To Marry Someone Else
  4. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'
  5. Sabarmati Train Accident: Night Patrolling Of Tracks Should Be Mandatory, Say Experts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  2. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
  3. Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!
  4. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  5. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
World News
  1. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
  3. Photo With Modi Becomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Most Liked Insta Post Ever
  4. 2 Women Journalists Killed In Turkish Airstrike In Northern Iraq: Local Officials
  5. Italy Yacht Sinking: Last Body From Sunken Superyacht Recovered Off Sicily Coast
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'