Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal

Jonathan Rowe has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side Marseille after a breakthrough campaign with Norwich in the Championship. (More Football News)
Rowe, who made 56 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions, has signed an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £17million.
After coming through the club's academy, Rowe made his Norwich debut in a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League back in December 2021.
But the 21-year-old established himself as a regular under David Wagner last season, netting 12 times in 32 league outings as the Canaries reached the play-offs.
His 36 completed dribbles was a total only bettered by Gabriel Sara (40) and Borja Sainz (43) in the Norwich squad, while he also created 24 chances for his side.
Rowe becomes Roberto De Zerbi's 11th signing of the transfer window, offering the former Brighton manager another creative option in the final third.
Marseille started their Ligue 1 campaign with an impressive 5-1 away win over Brest last week, and welcome Reims to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.